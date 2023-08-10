DENMARK -- Funeral services for Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Bunton Breland, 91, of Denmark, will be held at eleven o'clock a.m., on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Denmark First Baptist Church with the Rev. Andy Hunter officiating. Burial will follow in the Denmark Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from six to eight p.m., at Denmark First Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 1817 Gadsden St., Columbia, SC 29201; the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; Grove Park Hospice, 1324 Grove Park Dr., Orangeburg, SC 29115 or Denmark First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 325, Denmark, SC 29042. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to all in-home caregivers, Circle of Love, Amedisys Home Health, and Grove Park Hospice for their support and care for Mrs. Breland who passed away at home on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons.

Born in Colleton County, Feb. 24, 1932, Mrs. Breland was a daughter of the late Curtis and Jewel Hudson Bunton and was married to the late Charles Herman Breland Sr., for 63 years until his passing in 2013. She was a loving wife, mother, and “MaMa.” Mrs. Breland and her husband moved to Denmark in 1953 and owned and operated Lower State Gas Company in Denmark for nearly 60 years. Mrs. Breland thoroughly enjoyed visiting with family and friends, travelling to the Great Smoky Mountains, playing the piano, and collecting dolls. In her earlier years, Mrs. Breland also enjoyed baking and decorating special occasion cakes and assisting with Cub Scouts. Mrs. Breland was a member of Denmark First Baptist Church, where she taught both the Sunbeams and Sunday School and was a member of the handbell choir and the ladies' Joy Sunday School Class.

She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Meyer of Bamberg; two sons, Charles Breland Jr. (Patsy) of Denmark, and Bobby Breland (Amanda) of Seneca. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Mike Meyer (Nancy), William Meyer (Amanda), Tori Hay (Ben), Charlie Breland (Crystal), Barrett Breland (Melanie), Rob Breland (Savannah) and Kathryn Breland (Jared Gipson), and 11 great-grandchildren, Josh Meyer, Maggie Meyer, Sadie Meyer, Breland Hay, Thomas Hay, Chaz Breland, Colton Breland, Cason Breland, Olivia Breland, Baylor Breland, and Anna Grace Breland; a brother, Gene Bunton (Margaret).

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Breland was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy Bunton and Randolph Bunton; sister, JoAnne Ward; and son-in-law, Mack Meyer.

