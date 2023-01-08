Mary Eleanor King Wolfe -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mary Eleanor King Wolfe (“Bootsie”) passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 82 years old.

Mrs. Wolfe was born on April 7, 1940 in Orangeburg the daughter of Benjamin Earle King and Agnes Hanberry King. She graduated from Orangeburg High School and attended Coker College. After attending Coker, Mrs. Wolfe worked for several years in a local medical practice in Orangeburg.

For over 30 years, Mrs. Wolfe was happily married to William C. Wolfe III (“Billy”). She was the proud mother of three daughters and a doting grandmother to five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Aside from her family, Mrs. Wolfe's great loves were farming with Billy, reading, poetry, gardening and antiques. She was the most at home in the mountains of North Carolina and spent many happy summers in her adopted hometown of Saluda.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Dyer (Steve) of Pawleys Island, Mary Paige Damm (Dave) of Pawleys Island and Kathy Hydrick (John) of Columbia. She has five grandchildren, Ben Wylie (Carley), Liza Fries (Michael), Emily Baker (Bryan), Thomas Hydrick (Logan) and Mary Shaw Kirven (Caid). She has seven great-grandchildren, Tristan Wylie, Mary Lou Kirven, Grady Theiling, Ella Rae Fries, Sarah Fries, Reese Baker and Colt Baker. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Belknap (Joe).

She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Wolfe III. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard E. King; and her sister, Nancy K. Wactor.

A private funeral service will be held in Orangeburg. Thompson Funeral Home of Orangeburg is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.