Mary Deloris Warren -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary Deloris Warren, 67, of 1258 Doodle Hill Road, died Aug. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Everyone is required to wear a mask when visiting the residence.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID -19.

