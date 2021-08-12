Mary Deloris Warren -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary Deloris Warren, 67, of 1258 Doodle Hill Road, St. Matthews, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive limited guests. Everyone is required to wear a mask when visiting the residence.