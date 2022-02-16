 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary D. Cokley -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary D. Cokley, 86, of 601 Dantzler St., will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, with interment to follow in First Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews. Deacon Willie Haigler is officiating.

Mrs. Cokley passed away Friday, Feb. 4, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

