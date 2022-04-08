 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Colter McMichael -- Orangeburg

Mary Colter McMichael

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mary Colter McMichael, 95, of Orangeburg, passed away on April 2, 2022, in New York.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North. Burial will follow in St. Mark United Methodist Church West Cemetery, Bull Swamp Road, in North.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Eugene) Dash of Bay Shore, N.Y.; stepdaughter, Rosa M. White of Columbia; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; one brother in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

