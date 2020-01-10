{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Funeral services for Mary Cobbs Primus of St. George will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. General Britt officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments