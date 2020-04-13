Mary Clyde Summers -- Bowman
Mary Clyde Summers -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mary Clyde Collier Summers, 89 years of age, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence.

Services are incomplete and will be announced by Ott Funeral Home at a later date.

