Mary Clyde Collier Summers -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mary Clyde Collier Summers, 89, died on Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Summers lived a beautiful Christian life, she loved the Lord, and it always came through in her sweet gentle spirit. She was born Nov. 20, 1930, in the Providence community of Orangeburg County and was the daughter of the late Frederick William and Jessie Dantzler Collier. She attended and graduated from the Providence public schools and Lander College with a BS degree in home economics. She taught home economics in the Elloree public schools for one year and 29 years at Bells High Schooluffin High School, retiring in 1985. In her retirement, she loved spending time with her late husband of 63 years, Johnny Lee Summers, working with her flowers, and cooking. She dearly loved her family and her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a lifelong active member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday school teacher for adult and children classes, as well as being a member of the Women Missionary Society.
She is survived by her son, J. Steve Summers (Amy) of Branchville; two daughters, Gayle (Steve) McAlhany of Branchville and Paula Elaine Summers of Bowman; three grandchildren, Matthew (Kristi) Summers, Somer Lynne (Ryan) Haigler and Corey (Echo) McAlhany. In addition, she had eight great-grandchildren, Keelie, Kambell and Noah Summers, Barbara, Sarah and Joseph Haigler and Cadence and Rhett McAlhany; and in-laws, Curtis and Nona Clark, Bernie and Tee Summers, and Margie Collier. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Donald Collier and Frederick William Collier Jr.; a sister, Gloria C. Felder; and a daughter-in-law, Babs Summers.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, in the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Bobby Etheridge and Gabriel Collier officiating, following CDC guidance - COVID-19 rules.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Monthly Meals for Shut-ins, in care of Branchville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 87, Branchville SC 29432; or to Mt. Tabor Cemetery Fund in care of Donna Lucas, 1183 Flatwoods Road, Reevesville, SC 29471.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Circle of Love caretakers, especially Courtney Williams, Sabrina Grubbs and Maggie Chavis.
Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.
