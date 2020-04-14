Mary Clyde Collier Summers -- Bowman

Mrs. Summers lived a beautiful Christian life, she loved the Lord, and it always came through in her sweet gentle spirit. She was born Nov. 20, 1930, in the Providence community of Orangeburg County and was the daughter of the late Frederick William and Jessie Dantzler Collier. She attended and graduated from the Providence public schools and Lander College with a BS degree in home economics. She taught home economics in the Elloree public schools for one year and 29 years at Bells High Schooluffin High School, retiring in 1985. In her retirement, she loved spending time with her late husband of 63 years, Johnny Lee Summers, working with her flowers, and cooking. She dearly loved her family and her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.