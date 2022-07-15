Mary Ceonia Davis Albright -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Mary Ceonia Davis Albright, 91, of 20293 Solomon Blatt Ave., passed away Friday, July 8, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Blackville. Burial will follow in Hope Memorial Park, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the funeral home. Friends may visit the residence and must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

