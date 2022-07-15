 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Ceonia Davis Albright -- Blackville

  • 0

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Mary Ceonia Davis Albright, 91, of 20293 Solomon Blatt Ave., passed away Friday, July 8, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Blackville. Burial will follow in Hope Memorial Park, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the funeral home. Friends may visit the residence and must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

20-year-old woman killed in tragic accident at Tennessee rodeo event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News