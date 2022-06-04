Mary Catherine Brown -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Mary Catherine Brown, age 86, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 2, 2022.

She was born in Columbia, on Nov. 27, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Benson Cromer Boland and Miriam Bean Boland. She was a lifelong resident of Springfield, attended Coker College and graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Nursing. She retired as the clinical coordinator from Barnwell County Hospital. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Mary Catherine loved cooking and gardening, taking special pride in her azaleas. She won Springfield Yard of the Month many times. She enjoyed watching "Jeopardy" with her son every evening.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Carlton Brown Sr. She is survived by her sons, Harry Brown of Springfield and Carl Brown (Grace Ann) of Walterboro; three grandchildren, Jim Brown of Houston, Mary Hunter Stoddard (Clayton) of Columbia and West Brown of Walterboro. She is also survived by numerous relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Springfield, with Officiant Father Prasad Antony; burial will be in Springfield Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church, Altar Society, P.O. Box 73, Springfield, SC 29146, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

