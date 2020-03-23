Mary Catherine Bradley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Catherine Black Bradley,79, of 1747 McMichael St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 408 Augusta Hwy., Smoaks, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Floyd W. White is officiating.

Mrs. Bradley will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Bradley passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 1747 McMichael St., Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

