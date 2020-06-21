Mary Carolyn Sistrunk -- Danbury, Connecticut

Carolyn was born on Nov. 28, 1955, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Walter Henry Simpson and Mary Magdalene Salley Simpson. After graduating from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1973, she remained in Orangeburg, where she received a bachelor of arts degree in English Language and Literature from Claflin University in 1977. Remaining on a steadfast path to further her education, Carolyn earned a Master of Arts degree in English from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1978. Subsequently, she earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Wayne State University Law School in Detroit in 1986 and dedicated the last 27 years of her life to public service in Danbury, Philadelphia, Detroit and Chicago.

Carolyn was known for her quick wit, calm demeanor and her compassionate spirit. She was an excellent listener and always endeavored to understand people in a profound way. Carolyn was strong, self-reliant and deeply intellectual. She mentored family members, friends and colleagues to always approach the world logically and to develop well-founded fact-based positions. Carolyn’s mighty intellect and drive to serve others gained the respect of not only her family, but friends, colleagues and peers across the country. For those that knew her the best, knew she loved three things above all: her family, her “pooch” Nakee and a relaxing evening reading a good book. Carolyn has touched the lives of many. Her legacy of service to her family and community is an example for us all. She was loved by many, respected by all, and will forever live in our hearts.