Mary C. Waymer -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary C. Waymer, 73, of St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow inCedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1401 Birch Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Ronald Lucas and Pastor Linda Keith-Stroman are officiating.
Mrs. Waymer passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, at the Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Friends and family may call the Champy/Keitt family residence, 956 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews, 803-662-4865 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
