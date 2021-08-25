Mary C. Waymer -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Mary C. Waymer, 73, of St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later

Friends and family may call the Champy-Keitt family residence, 956 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews, 803-662-4865, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.