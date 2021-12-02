 Skip to main content
Mary C. Murphy -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. – An entombment service for Mary C. Murphy, 83, of Bronx, N.Y., and formerly of Fort Motte, S.C., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg, with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson presiding.

Ms. Murphy passed away Nov. 18, 2021, after an extended illness.

There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. The family will greet friends briefly after the service. Please adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by wearing mask.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

