Mary Busbee -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Mary Elizabeth Roberson Busbee of Springfield, born in her maternal grandparent's home in Hamilton, North Carolina, on Dec. 18, 1920, passed away on July 7, 2020 in Aiken after a short illness.

A charter member of the Springfield Garden Club, she was also a member of Post 54 American Legion Auxiliary in Springfield, a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church of Springfield, a Cub Scout and Brownie Scout leader, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and more recently was a member of the Garden Club of Aiken.

A resident of Kalmia Landing in Aiken for over 20 years, she was a member of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church.

Raised in Robersonville, North Carolina, the daughter of Walter Edgar Roberson Sr., and Sarah Elizabeth Davenport Roberson, she graduated from Robersonville High School. While visiting her aunt Helen Davenport Fulmer in Springfield, she met, fell in love with and married Starr Casper Busbee. After his death in 1974, she later married Robert P. Morris, a high school friend who has since passed away.