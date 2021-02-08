Mary Blanche Sanford Snell -- Bowman

Mrs. Mary was born on May 14, 1945, in Barnwell County. She was the daughter of the late James H. Sanford and the late Annie A. Still Sanford. She was retired from Orangeburg Pharmacy. She was predeceased by a son, Shannon Jerome Snell, and a brother, Phillip Ray Sanford. Mrs. Mary enjoyed shopping with her friends and working in her yard, but her passion was her family. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and cooking for everyone. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.