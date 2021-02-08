 Skip to main content
Mary Blanche Sanford Snell -- Bowman
Mary Blanche Sanford Snell -- Bowman

Mary Blanche Sanford Snell

BOWMAN -- Mary Blanche Sanford Snell, 75, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Kenneth Hanks will be officiating.

Mrs. Mary was born on May 14, 1945, in Barnwell County. She was the daughter of the late James H. Sanford and the late Annie A. Still Sanford. She was retired from Orangeburg Pharmacy. She was predeceased by a son, Shannon Jerome Snell, and a brother, Phillip Ray Sanford. Mrs. Mary enjoyed shopping with her friends and working in her yard, but her passion was her family. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and cooking for everyone. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Thomas “Johnny” Snell; children, Terry Snell (Debra), Travis Snell; grandchildren, Jenny Mims (Eric), Trista Files (Jayme), Alisha Snell, Donna Powell, Coby Snell (Tori), Tristen Snell, Santana Snell, Chris Thompson (Brandi); 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, James R. Sanford (Janice); cousin, Bobby Croft; friends, Betty, Tina and Blanche.

The family would like to thank the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Dr. William O'Quinn and his staff for their love and support.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

