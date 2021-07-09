 Skip to main content
Mary Berry -- Harleyville
HARLEYVILLE -- Graveside services for Mary Berry, 94 of 399 Bryant Road, Harleyville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery in Dorchester, with the Rev. Rufus Berry Sr. officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

