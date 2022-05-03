Mary Baxter Riley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Baxter Riley, 85, of 327 Liberty St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Melissa W. Green is officiating.

Mrs. Riley passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 3, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.