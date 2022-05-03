 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Baxter Riley -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Mary Baxter Riley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Baxter Riley, 85, of 327 Liberty St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Melissa W. Green is officiating.

Mrs. Riley passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 3, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine President Zelensky’s wife says the war hasn’t changed him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News