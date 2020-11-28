 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Bass Freeman -- Holly Hill
0 comments

Mary Bass Freeman -- Holly Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLY HILL -- Mother Mary Bass Freeman, 83, of Holly Hill, transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Public viewing for Mary B. Freeman will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Felder Cemetery, Branchdale Highway, Vance. The Rev. Roy Lee Durant, pastor, will officiate.

Mother Freeman will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

May the work WE do speak for us!

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News