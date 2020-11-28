Mary Bass Freeman -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Mother Mary Bass Freeman, 83, of Holly Hill, transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Public viewing for Mary B. Freeman will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Felder Cemetery, Branchdale Highway, Vance. The Rev. Roy Lee Durant, pastor, will officiate.
Mother Freeman will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.
May the work WE do speak for us!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.