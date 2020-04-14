Mary Anthony Isaac -- Santee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SANTEE -- Ms. Mary Anthony Isaac, of 147 Netherland Drive, Santee, passed away at her residence on April 13, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

