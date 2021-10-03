Mary Ann Rush Jackson -- Bronx, N.Y.

 Skip to main content
BRONX, N.Y. -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Ann Rush Jackson, 81, of Bronx, N.Y., and formerly of Holly Hill, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with entombment to follow Monday, Oct. 4, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The Rev. W.J. Frison officiating.

Mrs. Jackson passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, in Bronx.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

