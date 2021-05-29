Mary Ann Reed -- Denmark

DENMARK -- The funeral for Mary Ann Reed, 64, of 100 Hagood Ave., will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Denmark-Olr High School Gymnasium, Denmark.

Burial will be in Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

Mrs. Reed will be placed in the gymnasium one hour before the service for viewing.

She died May 22, 2021.

Friends may extend condolences by calling Mary's daughter, Yolanda Reed Scott, at 803-290-0623.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com