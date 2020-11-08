Mary Ann McFadden -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Ann McFadden, formerly of Cameron, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Church, with the Rev. Harold O. Wilson officiating.

Mrs. McFadden passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, at the Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place at both the funeral home and the cemetery to include masks and social distancing.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.