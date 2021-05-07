 Skip to main content
Mary Ann McCreary -- Blackville
Mary Ann McCreary -- Blackville

Mary Ann McCreary

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Mary Ann McCreary, 73, of 20819 Solomon Blatt Ave., passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

