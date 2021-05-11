Mary Ann McCreary -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE – A graveside service for Mrs. Mary Ann McCreary, 73, of 20819 Solomon Blatt Ave., will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

She passed away Thursday, May 6, at her residence.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence nor will there be a public viewing.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

