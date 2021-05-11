 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Ann McCreary -- Blackville
0 comments

Mary Ann McCreary -- Blackville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ann McCreary

BLACKVILLE – A graveside service for Mrs. Mary Ann McCreary, 73, of 20819 Solomon Blatt Ave., will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

She passed away Thursday, May 6, at her residence.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence nor will there be a public viewing.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News