{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Mrs. Mary Ann Major, of Denmark, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Denmark. Burial will follow in New Memorial Cemtery in Denmark.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wright's Funeral Home Chapel in Denmark.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Major as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments