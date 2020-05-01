Mary Ann Mack -- Gaston
GASTON -- Mrs. Mary Ann Mack, 70, of Gaston, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Born April 8, 1950, in North, Mrs. Mack was the daughter of the late George and Lillie Mae Mack Sr.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Mrs. Mack will be scheduled at a later date.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may call her son and daughter-in-law, Mark (Rachel) Mack and also the funeral home.

