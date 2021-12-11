 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Ann James -- St. Matthews

  • 0

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary Ann James, 80, of 105 Lakewood Drive, passed away.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Greater Target/Bethel Cemetery, Target Road, Holly Hill. Visitation will be Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home, 1235 Unity Road, Holly Hill. Please use COVID-19 protocol when visiting the family and during visitation. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Claflin graduates asked to use degree to 'make a difference'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News