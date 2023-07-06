ORANGEBURG -- Mary Ann Hildebrand Evans died on July 4, 2023, at her home.

Ms. Evans was born in 1928, the daughter of the late Hartwell Zimmerman Hildebrand and Blanche Roberts Hildebrand.

Ms. Evans (Mary Ann) graduated from Cameron High School in Cameron, SC and Winthrop College inRock Hill, S.C. She worked for the American Red Cross for many years and later served as the director of the Orangeburg chapter. She later decided to attend the School of Law at the University of South Carolina where she graduated and received her degree in 1982. She became a member of the SouthCarolina Bar that same year. She obtained a Masters in Law (LLM) from the University of Miami, Fla. in 1985. She became a member of the Florida Bar in 1990. In 1988 she was designated a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning and Probate Law for South Carolina and maintained that designation until 2012.

Ms. Evans is survived by her children: William F. Evans, Jr. (Terrie), Rebecca E. Goff (Carl), Michael P. Evans (Cindi), Blanchette E. Herbert (Chip) and Felder Z. Evans (Sara). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Andrew Evans, Carl Goff, Ted Herbert, Mary Ann Herbert, Michael Evans, Brian Evans, Kinsey Shirer, Will Evans and eleven great grandchildren.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Robert M. Hildebrand, her first husband,William F. Evans, her last husband J. Harry Vallentine, Jr., and her grandchild, Amanda Evans, child ofWilliam F. Evans, Jr. and his wife, Terrie.The family would like to extend thanks to Regency Southern Hospice, Dr. Van Beth Shuler, Dr. FrankCoulter, Myra, Alean Goodwin, Frances, Rob, and Annette Spires for the excellent and compassionatecare they provided.Services will be held at First Baptist Church, Saturday morning, July 8, 2023, at 10 AM with the Reverend Ryan Tucker officiating. Visitation will be held right after the service at the church. Graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Dukes-Harley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 124 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC. The American Red Cross or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868