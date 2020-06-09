Mary Ann Harley -- Summerton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUMMERTON -- Mary Ann Harley, 80, of Summerton, arrived in her heavenly home Sunday, June 7, 2020, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Marvin Clark and the Rev. Larry Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mary Ann was born in Orangeburg County to the late Franklin Felder and Bessie Mae (Brant) Kinsey. She was the secretary of First Southern Methodist Church for 25 years, and most recently was a member of Lake Marion Baptist Church of Summerton. Mary Ann was a loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, James E. Harley of Summerton; two sons, James E. Harley Jr. (Misty) of Columbia and William W. Harley (Kim) of North Augusta; three grandsons, Jacob, William and Cole Harley; siblings, Bessie Clifton of Orangeburg, Nell White of Irmo, Betty Barber of Orangeburg, Barbara King (Ronald) of Lexington, Jimmy Kinsey (Pam) of Murrells Inlet and Patsy Hooker of Irmo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

