Mary Ann Canty -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Mary Ann Canty, 60, of 109 McCathern Lane, Elloree, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Canty passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Visitation for Mrs. Mary Ann Canty will be held Sunday, April 12, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, family and friends may call at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Latasha and Mr. Elko Brown, 109 McCathern Lane, Elloree, S.C., at (803) 971-2582 or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

