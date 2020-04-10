Mary Ann Canty -- Elloree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Ms. Mary Ann Canty, 60, of 109 McCathern Lane, Elloree, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Manning.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Latasha and Elko Brown, 109 McCathern Lane, Elloree, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Canty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.