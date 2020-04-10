Mary Ann Canty -- Elloree
Mary Ann Canty -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ms. Mary Ann Canty, 60, of 109 McCathern Lane, Elloree, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Manning.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Mrs. Latasha and Elko Brown, 109 McCathern Lane, Elloree, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

