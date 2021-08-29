Mary Alice Pryor -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE -- Mary Alice Pryor, 96, of Ridgeville, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021, at Pruitt Health of Moncks Corner.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George.