Mary Alice Pope -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Alice Pope, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after an extended illness.

Miss Pope was born on April 30, 1932, in St. Charles, Va. She was the eldest of four girls born to the late Ralph Pope and the late Vida Hale Pope. She worked for many years as a secretary for a local optician. She enjoyed reading in her spare time and watching Clemson Tiger football.

Survivors include her sisters, Gretchen Pope and Nancy Hutto, both of Decatur, Ga., and Kathryn Ulmer of Lexington; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice and especially, Vickie, Buck, Karen, Tammy, Rev. Beth and Tina for their compassionate care of Miss Pope during the last several months.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

