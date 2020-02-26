Mary Alice Chavis -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mary Alice Chavis, 79, of Neeses, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27,at Kinney Memorial Gardens, Neeses.
You have free articles remaining.
Mrs. Chavis was a daughter of the late Bennie Grimes and the late Robert and Maggie Williams Kinney.
Survivors include children, Teresa Allman, Ricky Tutherow and Tammy Scott; grandchildren, Jessica Scott, Justin Scott, Mark Hodge, Jennifer Calfee, Kevin Williams, Joseph Tutherow, Chelsea Tutherow, Christopher Jones and Brittany Jones; great-grandchildren, Alaya Scott, Ayden Jennings, Aydrian Jennings, Hayden Jordan, Kelvin Williams, Kalissa Williams, Chloe Williams and Jackson Calfee; great-great-grandchildren, Carson Buie and Connor Jordan; and a sister, Betty Knight.
Mrs. Chavis was predeceased by a son, Jamie Jones; granddaughter, Victoria Hoover; two sisters, Janice Hiott and Barbara Chavis; and a brother, Skippy Grimes.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com).
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
4541 Savannah Hwy
North, SC 29112
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.