Mary Alice Chavis -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mary Alice Chavis, 79, of Neeses, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27,at Kinney Memorial Gardens, Neeses.

Mrs. Chavis was a daughter of the late Bennie Grimes and the late Robert and Maggie Williams Kinney.

Survivors include children, Teresa Allman, Ricky Tutherow and Tammy Scott; grandchildren, Jessica Scott, Justin Scott, Mark Hodge, Jennifer Calfee, Kevin Williams, Joseph Tutherow, Chelsea Tutherow, Christopher Jones and Brittany Jones; great-grandchildren, Alaya Scott, Ayden Jennings, Aydrian Jennings, Hayden Jordan, Kelvin Williams, Kalissa Williams, Chloe Williams and Jackson Calfee; great-great-grandchildren, Carson Buie and Connor Jordan; and a sister, Betty Knight.

Mrs. Chavis was predeceased by a son, Jamie Jones; granddaughter, Victoria Hoover; two sisters, Janice Hiott and Barbara Chavis; and a brother, Skippy Grimes.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com).

