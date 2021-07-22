 Skip to main content
Mary Alice Benjamin -- Orangeburg
Mary Alice Benjamin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Mary Alice Benjamin, 85, of 749 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Vivian Guinyard, 405 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg. or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory. Masks are required when visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

