Mary Alice Benjamin -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Alice Benjamin, 85, of 749 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Samuel Palmer is officiating.

Mrs. Benjamin passed away Tuesday, July 20, at Lexington Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Vivian Guinyard, 405 Bill Salley Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory. Masks are required when visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

