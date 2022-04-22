Mary Alberta Craven -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mary Alberta Holman Craven, 99, passed away April 19, 2022, of natural causes at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.

Mrs. Craven was born Sept. 4, 1932, and was preceded in death by her husband, Pricey Winston "P.W." Craven Jr. P.W was the love of her life and they married on Nov. 5, 1950. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Winston Craven; her sister, Miriam Varnadore; and her sister-in-law, Irene Craven Murphy. Mary is survived by her sister, Johnette Holman Smoak (Lang Smoak).

Mary and P.W. Craven had five children, Marsha Diane Martinez (Dennis Martinez), the late John Winston Craven (Doris Craven), Mary Julia Barkenhagen (Dean Barkenhagen), Wesley Albert Craven (Linda Craven), and Dena Evelyn Gillam (Kenneth Gillam). Mary has eight beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Kathy, Jennifer, Caroline, Meghan, Wyatt, Cole and Ryan, and many wonderful great-grandchildren.

Mary was a loving and understanding wife, and enjoyed traveling with her husband to many locations over his span of military service; each time making a safe and loving home for her family over the years.

Mary lived her life to the fullest by spending time with her family and church. Her home was the gathering place for holidays and special occasions; because to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, no matter where they were physically located, Mom was their home.

Those whose life Mary has touched are invited to Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, from 6 to 8 p.m. April 22 to support each other and to remember her.

A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, April 23, at Sunnyside Cemetery, Summers Avenue, Orangeburg. Pastor Rick Watts will be officiating.

