Mary A. Jones -- Bamberg

BAMBERG – Graveside services for Mary A. Jones, 65, of 268 Fire Tower Road, will be held at noon Friday, April 23, 2021, in the Sweet Rest Baptist Church cemetery, Govan.

She died Friday, April 26, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the funeral home.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.