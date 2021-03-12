Mary A. Cain -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Mary A. Cain of St. George passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Bub Cemetery, St. George, SC 29477.