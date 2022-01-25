 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marvin Sutton -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Marvin Sutton, 96, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 149 Baptist Church Road, Norway, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Clarence Blocker is officiating.

Mr. Sutton passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News