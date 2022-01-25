Marvin Sutton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Marvin Sutton, 96, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 149 Baptist Church Road, Norway, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Clarence Blocker is officiating.

Mr. Sutton passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent