 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marvin Neal -- Maryland
0 comments

Marvin Neal -- Maryland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARYLAND -- The funeral for Mr. Marvin Neal, 64, of Maryland, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home, St. George.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News