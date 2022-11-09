Marvin Marvin 'Big Mac' Curley McCants -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Marvin "Big Mac" Curley McCants, 76, of Columbia, passed away Nov. 7, 2022, at MUSC Providence Hospital. He was the loving husband to Phyllis Searcy McCants for 55 years.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church with Dr. Karl Coke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m., Thursday prior to the service.

Born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Norman Curley McCants and the late Alethia Friel McCants. Marvin graduated from St. Matthews High School in 1963 and was the owner/operator of Palmetto Army Surplus in Orangeburg. He was a member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Phyllis; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Sutton (Rick) of Indian Land, Sandy Goldenberg (Barry) of Waxhaw, North Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Roy Chandler of St. Matthews, and Brent Hefner (Terry) of Denver, North Carolina; and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Chandler.

Memorials can be made to Andrew Chapel UMC, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea, SC, 29160. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868