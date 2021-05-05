 Skip to main content
Marvin 'Giss' Gissentaner -- Orangeburg
Marvin 'Giss' Gissentaner -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for our beloved father, Mr. Marvin "Giss" Gissentaner, 69, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Peter AME Church Cemetery on Cemetery Road Cameron, with Elder Levon Mintz officiating.

Mr. Gissenaner was born Aug. 10, 1951, in St. Matthews. He died Monday, May 3, 2021, in Sumter.

