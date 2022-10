COPE — Mr. Marvin “Buddy” Singleton, 71, of 138 Lincoln St., passed Oct. 2, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Denmark Community Cemetery in Denmark.

Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash’s Funeral Home of Banner.