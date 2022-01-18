Marvin Britt Clark -- Orangeburg

Marvin was born in Eufaula, Alabama, the oldest son of the late Walter Britt Clark and the late Mozelle Sheppard Clark. He grew up in Union Springs, Alabama, and graduated from Union Springs High School where he played basketball and football. Marvin attended Troy State College and graduated from Southern Methodist College in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in 1970. He served as a Minister in the Southern Methodist Church for 50 years, pastoring First Southern Methodist Church of North Charleston, Bowman Southern Methodist Church, and First Southern Methodist Church of Orangeburg. He served on various Annual and General Conference Boards and Committees and worked with Southern Methodist Youth Camps. Marvin held the position of Foreign Missions Director for 10 years until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of the Founding Board of Wesley Christian School and recently served on the board until his death. Marvin loved God and Country. For the last 15 years, he worked with Eric Horner Ministries serving the soldiers at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. Marvin enjoyed working with young people through the years, coaching at Wade Hampton Academy, Southern Methodist College, Bowman Academy, Bowman Dixie Youth Baseball, Orangeburg Christian School, Garden City Christian School, Orangeburg Christian Academy and Wesley Christian School. The things that brought him the most pleasure in life were meeting and talking to people and sports of all kinds, especially his Auburn Tigers. In recent years, he enjoyed sitting in his backyard swing and watching the birds. However, his most favorite things were studying the Scriptures and watching his granddaughters' various activities. Marvin was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, coach, and mentor.