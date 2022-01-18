Marvin Britt Clark -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The Rev. Marvin Britt Clark, 74, husband of Dale Antley Clark, went to his eternal rest with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Briden, the Rev. George Somervell, and the Rev. Pat Goodwin officiating. A private burial will be held for the family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Marvin was born in Eufaula, Alabama, the oldest son of the late Walter Britt Clark and the late Mozelle Sheppard Clark. He grew up in Union Springs, Alabama, and graduated from Union Springs High School where he played basketball and football. Marvin attended Troy State College and graduated from Southern Methodist College in Orangeburg, South Carolina, in 1970. He served as a Minister in the Southern Methodist Church for 50 years, pastoring First Southern Methodist Church of North Charleston, Bowman Southern Methodist Church, and First Southern Methodist Church of Orangeburg. He served on various Annual and General Conference Boards and Committees and worked with Southern Methodist Youth Camps. Marvin held the position of Foreign Missions Director for 10 years until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of the Founding Board of Wesley Christian School and recently served on the board until his death. Marvin loved God and Country. For the last 15 years, he worked with Eric Horner Ministries serving the soldiers at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. Marvin enjoyed working with young people through the years, coaching at Wade Hampton Academy, Southern Methodist College, Bowman Academy, Bowman Dixie Youth Baseball, Orangeburg Christian School, Garden City Christian School, Orangeburg Christian Academy and Wesley Christian School. The things that brought him the most pleasure in life were meeting and talking to people and sports of all kinds, especially his Auburn Tigers. In recent years, he enjoyed sitting in his backyard swing and watching the birds. However, his most favorite things were studying the Scriptures and watching his granddaughters' various activities. Marvin was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, coach, and mentor.
Survivors include his wife of almost 52 years; sons, Chris and Walt (Wynde); granddaughters, Whitley and Weslyn; brother, Cecil (Jean); nephews, Austin and Britt (Jennifer); niece, Maggie (Billy); aunt, Dorothy Hays; six great-nieces; two brothers-in-law, Edde and Greg Antley; a sister-in-law, Miriam Clark; numerous cousins; and countless people whose lives he touched through the years.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Ann Clark Boland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Wesley Christian School, P.O Box 1665, Orangeburg, SC 29116
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868