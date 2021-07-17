Marvin Bonaparte -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Marvin Bonaparte, 58, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey N. Priester is officiating.

Mr. Bonaparte passed away on Saturday, July 10, at Kershaw Health, Camden.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

Friends and family may call the residence of his parents, Cullie and Helen Bonaparte, 1891 Atlantic Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.