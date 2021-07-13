 Skip to main content
Marvin Bonaparte -- Orangeburg
Marvin Bonaparte -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Marvin Bonaparte, 58, of Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Kershaw Health, Camden.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call the residence of his parents, Cullie and Helen Bonaparte, 1891 Atlantic Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

